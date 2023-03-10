UK’s economy returns to growth after rebound in entertainment and transport

Christmas shopping

The UK’s economy returned to growth in January, easing fears of an impending recession ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy grew by 0.3% in January, following a sharp 0.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in December.

The biggest driving forces behind the growth came from sectors including education, transport, health, and arts and entertainment.

GDP grew 0.3% in January: ▪️ services grew 0.5%▪️ manufacturing fell 0.4% ▪️ construction fell 1.7% ➡️ https://t.co/KNpWVorlK1 pic.twitter.com/yy4UQVhe8a — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 10, 2023

The services sector also grew by 0.5% in January after falling by 0.8% in December.

December’s GDP figures were affected by several days of rail and postal strikes and also declining output in the entertainment sector, as the football Premier League took a break for the World Cup.