UK’s economy returns to growth after rebound in entertainment and transport

Cost of livingPublished: Last Updated:

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy grew by 0.3% in January, following a sharp 0.5% decline in December.

The UK’s economy returned to growth in January, easing fears of an impending recession ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy grew by 0.3% in January, following a sharp 0.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in December.

The biggest driving forces behind the growth came from sectors including education, transport, health, and arts and entertainment.

The services sector also grew by 0.5% in January after falling by 0.8% in December.

December’s GDP figures were affected by several days of rail and postal strikes and also declining output in the entertainment sector, as the football Premier League took a break for the World Cup.

January’s figure beat expectations with analysts predicting that the economy would eke out 0.1% growth in the month.

