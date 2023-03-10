Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police release video of man kicking dog he was walking

UK NewsPublished:

Footage from Stowmarket shows the man stumble over the dog before kicking it on March 3.

Dog lead
Dog lead

Police have released video footage of a man kicking a dog that he was walking on a lead, as officers seek to identify him.

The doorbell camera footage from Stowmarket, Suffolk, shows the man stumble over the dog before kicking it at 7.48pm on March 3.

The recording captures the dog squealing after it was kicked, before the man picks it up and walks off on the Northfield View estate.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded jacket and shorts.

The dog, which has dark and light colouring, was wearing a red jacket.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/12976/23.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News