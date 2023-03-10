Police release video of man kicking dog he was walking

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may be able identify a man in Stowmarket involved in an incident in which a dog was kicked.

Please note some people may find the CCTV footage distressing.

Read more >> https://t.co/9emEJQPYKX pic.twitter.com/JXpBnMCo5b

— Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 10, 2023