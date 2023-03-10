Parts of Ireland blanketed with snow overnight

Snow in Hillsborough, Co Down

People in parts of the island of Ireland woke up to a covering of snow on Friday morning.

Weather warnings were in place for the entire island overnight, with Met Eireann urging caution over widespread frost and icy surfaces in places leading to hazardous travel conditions.

The Irish meteorological service said it would generally be a dry day after “all the snowfall has cleared into the Irish Sea”.

Icy conditions this morning as temperatures continue to fall. ?️?Take care while travelling on roads and footpaths??? pic.twitter.com/NX5QA8vZrQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 10, 2023

It placed a status yellow ice warning across the Republic of Ireland until midday, while the UK Met Office issued a yellow snow warning for Northern Ireland until 2pm.

It said heavy snow overnight had the potential to cause travel disruption.