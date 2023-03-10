Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Parts of Ireland blanketed with snow overnight

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Weather agencies urged caution as snow and ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Snow in Hillsborough, Co Down
Snow in Hillsborough, Co Down

People in parts of the island of Ireland woke up to a covering of snow on Friday morning.

Weather warnings were in place for the entire island overnight, with Met Eireann urging caution over widespread frost and icy surfaces in places leading to hazardous travel conditions.

The Irish meteorological service said it would generally be a dry day after “all the snowfall has cleared into the Irish Sea”.

It placed a status yellow ice warning across the Republic of Ireland until midday, while the UK Met Office issued a yellow snow warning for Northern Ireland until 2pm.

It said heavy snow overnight had the potential to cause travel disruption.

Thousands of people across the Republic and Northern Ireland were affected by power outages overnight and into Friday morning.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News