Met Eireann upgrades snow and ice warnings

Flowers dusted with snow in Bilboa, County Carlow, in the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Status orange snow/ice warnings have been put in place for large portions of the Republic of Ireland, as the national forecaster upgraded alerts due to bad weather.

A new orange warning currently applies to Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath as well as every county in Connacht.

This warning is in place until 10am Friday.

Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions.

⚠️Status Orange – Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath⚠️ Possible Impacts:● Very hazardous road conditions● Travel disruption● Poor Visibility Valid : 11:00 Thursday 09/03/2023 to 10:00 Friday 10/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/sHfWpNsudl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023

Snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight will lead to icy stretches, according to Met Eireann.

The forecaster warned of very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

A separate orange snow/ice warning comes into effect from 9pm Thursday until 10am Friday for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary.