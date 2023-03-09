HS2 leg to be delayed and road projects slowed to make savings

A worker at HS2’s Curzon Street site in Birmingham

Construction of the Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 will be delayed by two years, the Transport Secretary has announced as part of cost-saving measures that threaten to deliver a blow to “levelling up” plans.

Mark Harper also announced setbacks to key road projects on Thursday as he blamed the pressures of soaring inflation and increasing costs.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Harper insisted that the Government is “committed” to delivering the high-speed rail link between Birmingham and Crewe.