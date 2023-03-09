Notification Settings

HS2 leg to be delayed and road projects slowed to make savings

UK NewsPublished:

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced the move on Thursday.

A worker at HS2's Curzon Street site in Birmingham
A worker at HS2’s Curzon Street site in Birmingham

Construction of the Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 will be delayed by two years, the Transport Secretary has announced as part of cost-saving measures that threaten to deliver a blow to “levelling up” plans.

Mark Harper also announced setbacks to key road projects on Thursday as he blamed the pressures of soaring inflation and increasing costs.

In a written ministerial statement, Mr Harper insisted that the Government is “committed” to delivering the high-speed rail link between Birmingham and Crewe.

But he added: “We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs, and so we will rephase construction by two years, with an aim to deliver high-speed services to Crewe and the North West as soon as possible after accounting for the delay in construction.”

