Forbes most popular among Scots to be next first minister, poll finds

Kate Forbes is the most popular choice among Scots in the contest to become the country’s next first minister, a new poll has found.

However the research – carried out ahead of the first UK-wide TV debate of the SNP leadership campaign – found Ms Forbes is neck and neck with rival candidate Humza Yousaf among SNP supporters.

The poll was carried out by Ipsos for Channel 4 News, which will broadcast Thursday night’s clash.

It found Ms Forbes, the current Scottish Finance Secretary, is the choice of 32% of Scots to be the next first minister.

Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes, centre, or Ash Regan will be Scotland’s next first minister (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Mr Yousaf, the Scottish Health Secretary, is the favourite of 24% of those polled, while the third candidate in the contest, former Scottish community safety minister Ash Regan, is on 8%.

Among those who voted SNP in the last Holyrood election in 2021, 33% said Mr Yousaf will make the best first minister and 32% opted for Ms Forbes.

More than 1,500 Scots aged 16 and over were questioned between Monday and Tuesday this week for the poll.

It is SNP members who will decide who the party’s next leader is – with the winner also becoming first minister after Nicola Sturgeon announced last month she is stepping down.

The ballot of party members gets under way on Monday and will run until March 27, with the winner declared after that.