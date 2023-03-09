Notification Settings

Camilla pulls out of Newmarket visit as weather disrupts travel plans

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen Consort was said to be ‘very sorry’ not to be able to carry out the engagements on Thursday.

The Queen Consort has pulled out of engagements in Newmarket after the weather disrupted her travel plans, Buckingham Palace said.

A Palace spokesman said: “Her Majesty’s engagements at Newmarket later today have had to be postponed due to the weather impacting on transport arrangements.

“Her Majesty is of course very sorry not to be able to attend and will hope to find another date to visit in due course.”

International Women’s Day
The Queen Consort, president of Women of the World Festival, during a reception to mark International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Camilla was due to visit the British Racing School to mark its 40th anniversary and later unveil a painting at the British Sporting Art Trust in the Suffolk market town on Thursday.

The decision to postpone was taken on Thursday morning when the weather was reviewed and attempts to find alternative arrangements were not successful.

Camilla was in London on Wednesday, hosting a reception to mark International Women’s Day as president of the Women of the World Festival.



