Man charged with murdering great-great-grandfather

Mr Burge was found dead at his home in Glastonbury on February 26 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

A 44-year-old man has been charged with murdering a great-great-grandfather.

James O’Connor, from Hilltown in Dundee, is due before magistrates on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.

The widower was found in his home off George Street, Glastonbury, Somerset, on February 26.

Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to support Frederick’s family and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to secure this charge and I’d like to thank the community in Glastonbury for their patience while we’ve carried out our inquiries as well as those who have assisted with them.”

O’Connor is due before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Mr Burge’s family previously paid tribute to the great-great-grandfather.

He leaves behind two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Frederick Burge was well-known in Glastonbury. It was impossible to walk through the town with him and his dog without getting stopped by someone he knew,” his family said.

“He was a loving, kind and charming man and a huge hole has been left in our hearts by his sudden passing.

“He was the best dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad in the world, and we will miss him sorely.

“We take some comfort in knowing he is up in heaven with his late wife Marina, and he is looking down on us and we know he would want us to be strong.

“We will look back on the cherished memories of the time we had together with fondness, and we will treasure these always.

“He had so many interests and loves, including home cooking, his family, his animals and gardening.

“We would regularly be sent home with a bags upon bags of rhubarb and there was always a dog in the house.

“His friendly smile would light up any room he was in and we will miss seeing that smile every day.

“We love you dad, grandad, ‘granf’ – we will never forget you and we will be strong in your memory.”