Heathrow told to cut passenger charges amid demand rebound

Heathrow financials

Heathrow Airport must cut its passenger charges after a recovery in demand, the aviation regulator has announced.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on the west London airport’s average charge per passenger will reduce beyond previous expectations after a better-than-expected recovery in demand for flights.

The regulator said in its final decision that the charge will reduce from £31.57 for 2023 and last year, to £25.43 over the next three years.

Passengers had been expected to face an average charge of £28.39 in nominal charges over the five-year period to 2026.

The CAA said it has now reduced this average by 90p to £27.49 for the period.

As a result of higher interims charges over 2022 and 2023, passengers will see a substantially lower rate in the following three years to meet this new five-year average.

The CAA has said that Heathrow and airlines will have six weeks from Wednesday to appeal the decision with the Competition and Markets Authority.

The CAA said the cut in charges “recognises that passenger volumes are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels and should benefit passengers in terms of lower costs, while also allowing Heathrow Airport Limited to continue investing in the airport for the benefit of consumers and supporting the airport’s ability to finance its operations”.

But Heathrow slammed the decision, and said it would “consider our next steps”.

Bosses at the airport have been highly critical of plans to reduce the proposed landing charges, highlighting significant recent cost inflation.

Last month, the airport operator reported underlying pre-tax losses of £684 million for last year, against losses of £1.3 billion in 2021, though it said it saw the largest increase in passengers of any European airport last year.

A spokesman for Heathrow said: “The CAA has chosen to cut airport charges to their lowest real terms level in a decade at a time when airlines are making massive profits and Heathrow remains loss-making because of fewer passengers and higher financing costs.

“This makes no sense and will do nothing for consumers at a time when the CAA should be incentivising investment to rebuild service. We will now take some time to carefully consider our next steps.”

The CAA said its plans includes a £3.6 billion capital investment programme, with passengers set to benefit from next generation security scanners and a new baggage system in Terminal 2, which are collectively expected to cost around £1.3 billion.

It added that the new charging structure also incentivises Heathrow to provide a good quality of service for passengers and have measures and targets to meet, for example on time waiting in security queues and helpfulness of staff.

Luis Gallego, chief executive of British Airways’ parent company IAG, said: “Heathrow already charges three times more per passenger than other major airports in Europe including Gatwick and Madrid, and five times more than Dublin.

“If the CAA had fully taken into account industry forecasts of passenger volumes post-Covid, it should result in lower prices for consumers.

“We will continue to assess our options for further action to ensure UK consumers do not pay an unfair price to use Heathrow.”

Virgin Atlantic claimed the new average charge “still penalises passengers at the world’s most expensive airport”.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of the airline, said: “The CAA has not gone far enough to push back on a monopolistic Heathrow and fulfil its statutory duty to protect consumers.

“Heathrow has abused its power throughout this process, peddling false narratives and flawed passenger forecasts in an attempt to win an economic argument.

“This process has proven that the regulatory framework, including the formula used to set charges, is fundamentally broken. We’ll review our position carefully.”

Richard Moriarty, chief executive at the CAA, insisted the regulator had “carefully considered the sharply differing views from Heathrow Airport Limited and the airlines”.

He said: “Understandably, their respective shareholder interests lead the airport to argue for higher charges and the airlines to argue for lower charges.

“Our job is to reach an independent decision from these conflicting commercial interests and focus on what is in the best interests for the travelling public that will use Heathrow in the years to come.