Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet as they begin using titles

UK NewsPublished:

Lili and Archie became a princess and a prince when the King acceded the throne, but Buckingham Palace has not yet updated its website.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun to use the titles prince and princess for their children Archie and Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan’s children became a prince and princess when the King acceded to the throne, but remain a plain master and miss on the Buckingham Palace website.

The news came as the couple’s spokesman said Lili was baptised in California on Friday, saying: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

It is the first time Lili has been publicly referred to as princess.

Duke of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen’s lying-in-state (Jacob King/PA)

It is understood the titles will be used in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use by the couple.

Harry and Meghan are understood to be keen to not deny their children their birthright, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The christening took place privately at the Sussexes’ home in California.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess and also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.

Meghan said in the couple’s bombshell interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey that Archie was not given the title of prince because of his race.

However, when Archie was born seventh in line to the throne in May 2019, he was too far down the line of succession.

Although he was a great-grandchild of the monarch, he was not a first-born son of a future king, so was not automatically a prince.

UK News

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News