Drivers told to go carefully as snow forecast across all counties

Snowy weather

Drivers have been urged to exercise caution and to expect disruption as snow and ice are expected across the country from Thursday.

Forecasters have issued a yellow snow warning for all counties, which comes into effect overnight.

Met Eireann said rain, sleet and snow will spread north across the country, with snow expected in many areas, along with icy conditions.

This could be up to 10cm deep in some places, with more possible on higher ground.

Status Yellow – Snow-Ice warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan Possible Impacts:● Hazardous driving conditions● Travel disruption● Poor Visibility Valid: 23:00 Thursday 09/03/2023 to 07:00 Friday 10/03/2023⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/OhRDaXJhLw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 8, 2023

Sleet and snow is likely to turn to rain in the south for a time on Thursday, posing a risk of hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.

The yellow snow warning remains in effect nationwide until 11pm on Thursday, while a yellow low temperature warning is in place from 9pm Thursday until 10am on Friday.

A snow-ice warning for the Leinster counties, Cavan and Monaghan will be in place from 11pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

The Met Office has also warned that heavy snow has the potential to cause disruption in all counties in Northern Ireland on Thursday and Friday, with the warning in place from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.

It said this could lead to travel delays on roads “stranding some vehicles and passengers”, some rural communities being cut off and power supplies and mobile phone coverage being affected.

Keep an eye on weather warning updates for your area over the next few days as moisture laden air from the south meets the arctic airmass in place over Ireland #sneachta ?☃️❄️?️ For more information⬇️ https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/brGJ2OPi12 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 8, 2023

The Road Safety Authority has urged drivers to expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility.

Drivers are being advised to remove all snow from their cars, clear windows and mirrors before setting out, to use the car’s controls “delicately” in snowy conditions and ensure extra distance to the vehicle in front.

“Avoid over-steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends,” it said.

Motorists are also being asked to watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.