Amber warning for heavy snow and ‘blizzard conditions’ from Thursday

Spring weather March 8

Snow storms are expected to hit large swathes of central and northern England on Thursday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow to the area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

The warning lasts for 21 hours from 3pm on Thursday – and “significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is likely.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Snow across parts of northern England.Thursday 1500 – Friday 1200 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/2VLZHLUvwf — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2023

The Met Office has also issued several milder yellow weather warnings for snow covering much of the nation from Wednesday to Friday.

Tuesday marked the coldest night of the year so far, and more sub-zero overnight temperatures are expected in all four UK nations in the coming days.

Temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight – the lowest March temperature recorded since 2010, the Met Office said.

(PA Graphics)

National Highways has warned drivers in the West Midlands and the east of England not to travel unless their journey is essential.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland until 10am on Thursday, along with central and southern areas of England and Wales from midnight until 7am.

Another yellow warning for snow and ice covers north-east England and south-east Scotland from 5pm on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.