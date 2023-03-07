Sunak vows to remove Channel migrants ‘within weeks’ under plans for new laws

Migrants on a boat

Rishi Sunak vowed migrants arriving in the UK illegally would be removed “within weeks” as the Government unveiled plans for fresh laws to curb Channel crossings.

The Prime Minister said the Illegal Migration Bill – which will stop people claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means – will apply “retrospectively”, during a press conference setting out the plans.

Earlier, the Home Secretary unveiled the legislation in the Commons, telling MPs that asylum seekers arriving illegally would be detained and face a lifetime ban on returning after they were removed. They would never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

Suella Braverman said it would “betray” British voters not to tackle the “waves of illegal migrants breaching our border”.

Mr Sunak, who visited Dover in Kent earlier on Tuesday as the proposals were announced, said: “We are introducing legislation to make clear that if you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protection. You can’t make serious human rights claims and you can’t stay.

“We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so, or to a safe third country like Rwanda.

“And once you are removed, you will be banned – as you are in America and Australia – from ever re-entering our country.”