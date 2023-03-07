Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Starmer welcomes former MP Mike Gapes back into Labour

UK NewsPublished:

Mike Gapes quit Labour under Jeremy Corbyn and helped form rival party Change UK.

Change UK rally
Change UK rally

Former MP Mike Gapes has rejoined Labour after quitting under Jeremy Corbyn to form a rival party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “delighted” to welcome Mr Gapes back.

Mr Gapes quit the party in 2019 and unsuccessfully stood against it in Ilford South at the election that year for the Independent Group for Change, which he founded alongside breakaway MPs from Labour and the Tories.

Writing in the Times, Mr Gapes said Sir Keir had tackled antisemitism in Labour and “relentlessly focused on making it once again a patriotic, serious party of mainstream Britain”.

Sir Keir said: “Like many others, Mike turned away from the party in recent years because it no longer represented traditional Labour values. But we’ve changed and there’s no going back.

“That Mike has chosen to rejoin is a tribute to the hard work already done to change our party: to face the electorate, to root out antisemitism, support business, to celebrate patriotism and our Nato membership, not chastise it.

“I know there is more to do, and I’m really pleased that Mike will be with us in this ongoing work to change our party so that we can change our country and deliver our missions for a better Britain.”

The return of Mr Gapes to the Labour fold follows Luciana Berger’s decision to rejoin last month.

UK News

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March at 2pm due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News