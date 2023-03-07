Notification Settings

RMT union suspends all strike action for Network Rail workers after pay offer

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Union members have been taking part in walkouts for months in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union has suspended all industrial action for Network Rail workers after receiving a new pay offer.

In a statement on Tuesday the union said: “The RMT National Executive Committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

“Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

Members of the RMT have been taking part in walkouts for months in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

In February, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union will take “sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months” as employers are “not being given a fresh mandate by the Government” to offer a new deal.

Union members working at Network Rail were due to strike next on March 16.

