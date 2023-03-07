Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jeremy Vine outraged after near miss with bus while cycling

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 57-year-old posted a video on Twitter showing him being overtaken by the vehicle in central London at 6.20am on Tuesday.

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine
Broadcaster Jeremy Vine

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine expressed outrage after nearly being hit by a bus while cycling.

The 57-year-old posted a video on Twitter showing him being overtaken by the vehicle in central London at 6.20am on Tuesday.

Vine, an avid cyclist, shouts “woah” as the bus passes him.

The footage then shows the bus stationary.

Vine asked the driver “What’s going on?” but there was no response.

The incident involved a bus on route 243 travelling on Theobalds Road, Holborn.

Vine wrote “WHAT. THE. HELL.” and asked Transport for London (TfL) how he can report what happened.

UK News

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News