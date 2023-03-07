Dame Judi Dench offers ‘wholehearted support’ to home town’s parking campaign

Dame Judi Dench

A campaign to reverse a ban on disabled drivers parking in the historic centre of York has been boosted by an intervention from Dame Judi Dench.

The Oscar-winning York-born star said her experience with sight loss means she knows “only too well” about access problems.

Dame Judi sent her support to the Reverse The Ban campaign, which is fighting to get York Council to reconsider a 2021 measure which stopped the exception for blue badge holders to park in the pedestrianised parts of the city’s famous, ancient centre.

She said: “York city centre is a rare jewel that should be free for all to enjoy, including those with a disability and for whom accessible parking is essential.

“As someone living with sight loss, I know only too well how gaining access to places can be exceptionally difficult.

“York city centre should be fully accessible through these types of schemes.

“I should like to offer my wholehearted support to people in the city of York who are asking the local council to reconsider any ban to the blue badge scheme in the city centre.”

Dame Judi, 88, who has talked publicly about her age-related macular degeneration, is the patron of The Wilberforce Trust, which supports people with visual and hearing impairments.

She was born in York in 1934 and lived in the city until she went to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, in London.