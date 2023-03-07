1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady latest Tory to announce exit at next election

Sir Graham Brady

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, has announced he will stand down at the next general election.

As chairman of the committee since 2010, except for a short time in 2019, he has overseen the election of three party leaders and prime ministers – Theresa May, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – as well as no-confidence votes in Mrs May and Boris Johnson.

Sir Graham was the one to amass letters of no confidence from disgruntled MPs, keeping the number a closely-guarded secret until the threshold to trigger a vote was reached.

The MP for Altrincham and Sale West in Greater Manchester since 1997 told The Messenger that he was bringing “this fascinating and fulfilling chapter of my life to a close”.

He joins a slew of senior Tories, including former chancellor Sajid Javid and ex-environment secretary George Eustice, announcing their exit plans amid a polling slump.

In a statement to the Trafford-based paper, Sir Graham said: “Representing my hometown in the House of Commons has been an immense privilege for which I will always be grateful.

“My colleagues in the House of Commons have also given me the unique opportunity of chairing the 1922 Committee for longer than anyone else in its 100-year history. I will continue to serve until the end of the Parliament, if they want me to.

“I will continue to do everything I can to support the Conservative cause and Rishi Sunak. He is bringing both stability and vision as Prime Minister.

“In 2024, I will campaign locally and nationally for the return of a Conservative government, that is in the national interest and in the interests of my constituents.

“I will continue to work hard in the service of the residents of Altrincham and Sale West, offering my judgment and experience until the end of the Parliament.