Police searching for three women and two men missing after night out in Cardiff

We’re appealing for information to find three women, from Newport, who have all been reported as missing.

Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21, were last seen on Saturday 4 March at about 2am in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/QI25sVbIWS

— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) March 5, 2023