Sturgeon and I ‘wrestled’ with leaving office at the same time, says Swinney

John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon “wrestled” with the idea of leaving at the same time, the Deputy First Minister has said.

Mr Swinney announced on Thursday his plans to step down when a new first minister is appointed, bringing to an end his near-16 year career at the top of the Scottish Government.

In a letter to Nicola Sturgeon, he said he looked forward to serving alongside her on the backbenches, describing serving in government as “the privilege of my live”.

The Deputy First Minister said having big figures such as himself and the First Minister in Cabinet can make it hard for other ministers to “take the lead”, but he praised the talent in his party and in government when asked if losing so much experience could be detrimental.

“The First Minister and I have talked about (leaving at the same time) and wrestled with it, but I think we both accept that we are big figures within the Scottish Government, and that’s a strength, because we’ve obviously got a lot of experience and expertise,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

“But it’s also quite an obstacle to the flourishing of individuals because there’s not an awful lot that happens in government unless the First Minister or Deputy First Minister has been consulted about things, so it doesn’t allow other colleagues to be able to come to conclusions, take the lead, take the initiative.”

He added: “The thing that reassures me is that there’s many, many talented individuals around the Cabinet table just now and within our parliamentary group, and I think those individuals have the opportunity to flourish.”

If the future government so choose, Mr Swinney said, “they will have the opportunity to consult a couple of old hands” in himself and Ms Sturgeon.

Asked who he would back in the ongoing leadership contest between Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, former community safety minister Ash Regan and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, Mr Swinney refused to say.