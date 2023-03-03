Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon to appear in court after baby’s remains found

UK NewsPublished:

They have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Missing baby remains found
Missing baby remains found

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will appear in court after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area.

The Metropolitan Police said they have both been charged with gross negligence manslaughter, concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

Officers found the body of a baby on Wednesday in the Hollingbury area of Brighton, East Sussex, following a two-day search operation.

The infant is yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, both of no fixed address, were arrested on Stanmer Villas in Brighton on Monday after police spent several weeks searching for them.

They are in custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News