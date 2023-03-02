MPs call for action on broadcasting Scottish sports events

Hampden Park

MPs are calling for action from the UK Government and broadcasters to ensure more Scots can watch major sporting events for free.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee said the government should be more proactive in acknowledging the frustration of Scottish fans.

In a report, it said public service broadcasters are often priced out of events like international football and that rights holders had no incentive to give up their exclusivity.

The recent Viaplay Cup final was not free-to-air (Jane Barlow/PA)

It noted that a third of Scottish households still rely on Freeview to watch television and called for a review involving Government and broadcasters.

Options include adding Scotland international games to the “listed events” public service broadcasters can more easily bid for.

MPs on the committee also praised increased spending on independent TV production in Scotland.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart said: “Broadcasting in Scotland has a really positive story to tell.

“We have access – through public service broadcasters or streaming services – to unique Scottish TV content as well as globally recognisable shows filmed here, such as Outlander or Amazon’s The Rig. Our thriving screen sector is worth over half a billion pounds to Scotland’s economy.

“But our committee realised over the course of our inquiry that sports fans are really missing out.

“Subscription services often have the monopoly of showing major sporting fixtures, and it’s not fair on those who may struggle to pay the high fees to watch one football match or similar event.

“That’s why we’re calling on the UK Government and public service broadcasters to look again at whether they could be doing more to stop that monopoly denying fans access to these fixtures on free-to-air TV, so that more Scots can enjoy the thrill of these major events.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “Broadcasting rights provide essential income for our best loved sports. We have a duty to ensure our listed events rules strike a balance between ensuring the UK’s biggest sporting moments are available to all while protecting competition organisers’ right to secure the investment their sports need.