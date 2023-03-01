Notification Settings

Badenoch clashes with MPs over menopause discrimination law

UK NewsPublished:

Women and Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch took part in a terse select committee session to consult on adding menopause to the Equality Act list.

Kemi Badenoch visits Mexico

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch dismissed suggestions that the menopause should be given a special legally protected status, arguing that women could already make use of anti-discrimination measures based on age, sex and disability.

She said the menopause was on a long list of characteristics that campaigners had claimed should be written into the Equality Act, including “having ginger hair” or “being short”.

Ms Badenoch was responding to a call by the Commons Women and Equalities Committee to consult on adding menopause to the Equality Act list.

General Election 2017 declaration
Labour’s Carolyn Harris questioned Kemi Badenoch’s commitment to women’s rights (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a sometimes tetchy appearance before the committee, she said it was “not a good idea” and was based on a misunderstanding of the Act.

“We have so many things that people ask for for protected characteristics – carers, single people, having ginger hair, being short, all sorts of all sorts of things that people ask for as protected characteristics.

“Creating a new special characteristic for the menopause is a complete misunderstanding of what protected characteristics are, they are immutable characteristics, we have nine of them that cover everyone.

“The menopause can be dealt with, alongside three existing ones: age, sex, and disability, because it is a health condition and many disabilities are health conditions.”

In a barbed comment Labour MP Carolyn Harris told the minister: “I think your commitment to women has been displayed quite adequately this afternoon.”

Ms Badenoch shot back: “We are free to have disagreements on how to deal with the menopause, but that in and of itself is not a display of my commitment to women. I think women know exactly how committed I am to women’s rights.”

She clashed with Tory committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes about whether the menopause was a disability, telling the MP: “Will you let me answer the question or are you just going to talk over me the entire time?

“The menopause is a condition that all women will go through at a particular age, so the menopause is not a disability. However, a particular woman’s experience of the menopause, which can be a health condition, can be so extreme as to qualify for a disability.”



