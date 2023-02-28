Notification Settings

What the papers say – February 28

UK NewsPublished:

Brexit dominates the front pages.

British newspapers
The nation’s papers are led by reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak striking an agreement with the EU.

The Times and i hail the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.

The Telegraph, The Guardian and the Daily Express all carry comments from Mr Sunak, who calls the deal a “new way forward”.

The Financial Times reports the Northern Ireland trade deal “eases post-Brexit tensions with Brussels”.

The Independent praises the PM for “finally” getting Brexit done, while the Daily Mail asks if Mr Sunak has “done the impossible” by getting an agreement over the line.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a claim from serial killer Peter Sutcliffe’s niece that his ashes have been scattered near Arnside, Cumbria.

The Sun reports Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan has split from wife Amy Nuttall.

And the Daily Star says the Mexican president has claimed to have captured photographic proof of a “mythical tree-climbing elf”.

