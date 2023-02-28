Notification Settings

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and partner in police custody

UK NewsPublished:

An urgent search operation is underway to find their baby.

Undated handout file photo issued Greater Manchester Police of Constance Marten

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon are in police custody after being arrested in Brighton.

Metropolitan Police said an urgent search operation is underway to find their baby, who has not had any medical attention since birth in early January.

The force said the pair were located by officers from Sussex Police in Stanmer Villas, Brighton on Monday night after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm.

Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, have been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on January 5.

Authorities previously believed the couple had been sleeping rough in a blue tent.

Anyone who may be able to assist in the search for the couple’s baby is urged to contact 999.

