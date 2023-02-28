Give DUP time and space with Brexit deal and don’t create ‘drama’, pleads Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told Tory MPs to give the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) the “time and space” to consider his Brexit deal as they were warned it is the best offer they will get.

The Prime Minister said he was “confident” they would back it as he urged colleagues not to create another “Westminster drama” after his new Windsor agreement for Northern Ireland was broadly welcomed.

But Conservatives were waiting with “bated breath” to see if the DUP will back the deal which is hoped to restore powersharing to Stormont after a year-long absence.

Mr Sunak addressed Tory backbenchers at the 1922 Committee in the Commons on Tuesday evening after a visit to Northern Ireland in an attempt to shore up support.

He was understood to have told colleagues he had “spent a lot of time” with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as he seeks to break the deadlock in the region.

“And I would just say one thing to you all: we should give him and the DUP time and space,” Mr Sunak said as he acknowledged a “spectrum of views” within the unionist party.

“So let’s not pressure them for an instant answer,” Mr Sunak added.