Fairmont Windsor Park hotel delighted to be part of ‘historic occasion’

Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen

Staff at Fairmont Windsor Park, where the new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland was agreed, said they are “delighted” that the hotel was part of the “historic occasion”.

The hotel, in Berkshire, served as the venue for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to agree the “Windsor Framework” on Monday.

General manager Ryan Nicholls told the PA news agency: “It was not a large corporate event. The event was here for a reason – do the business and move on.”

The Fairmont Windsor Park (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “We are delighted to be part of that historic occasion.”

It is understood Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen were offered tea, coffee and light refreshments.

Katarina Nielsen, marketing and communications director, said the hotel is “proud” to have hosted the meeting.

“For us it has been wonderful exposure,” she told PA, explaining that the hotel only opened in January last year.

She added that Fairmont Windsor Park “lends itself very well” to this type of event because it is “very easy” for them to enhance security.

The five-star hotel is surrounded by 40 acres of green space and situated on the edge of Windsor Great Park, a royal park that spans 4,800 acres.

According to Booking.com, an overnight stay in a “Queen Eaves Room” – which offers a queen size bed, 55-inch television and a bathroom – would cost at least £361 for one person.

The hotel has a total of 251 rooms.

Aside from accommodation, facilities include an award-winning luxury spa and wellness centre, seven restaurants and bars, and event spaces.

Fairmont Windsor Park also has 15 meeting rooms, one of which served as the venue for the political meeting, and a ballroom that can cater for events of up to 700 guests.

The main reception is situated in a circular room under a large dome skylight with four clocks on the wall telling the time in London, New York, Paris and Tokyo.

Luxury watchmaker Hublot has a shop in the lobby, alongside Floris of London – the oldest English fragrance retailer – and a Mr Simms sweet shop.

Etched into a stone bench in the grounds is a quote from the Magna Carta: “To no-one will we sell, to no-one will we deny or delay right or justice.”

In October last year, Fairmont Windsor Park announced it would host five Wish kids and their families as part of the Make-A-Wish programme which grants experiences for children with critical illnesses.

The hotel also showcases art in partnership with the High Performance Art Gallery. Currently, artwork by Paul Vanstone and Thomas Joynes is on show and for sale with pieces ranging from £2,500 to £18,000.