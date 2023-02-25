Notification Settings

‘Plump’ duck rescued from train in London and named Jack

The duck’s rescuer, Ann Aitken-Davies from London Wildlife Protection, said he was ‘plump and in very good condition’.

Jack the duck
A “plump” duck has been rescued after being left on a train at Herne Hill Station in London.

The duck, named Jack by a rescuer, was found by a passenger on Friday evening as Southeastern railway alerted travellers to the incident on Twitter and requested its owner “please make yourself known” to station staff.

The duck’s saviour, Ann Aitken-Davies from London Wildlife Protection, said she named the bird Jack after the baby found in a handbag on a train station in The Importance of Being Ernest.

“Jack was in a nappy and squashed into a bag,” she told the PA news agency.

Jack is now safe and in the care of the Swan Sanctuary (Ann Aitken-Davies)
“He is plump and in very good condition.

“I have no idea why he was dumped but his owner knew he would be found if left on a train.”

Jack remains with a Swan Sanctuary volunteer and will be given a permanent home there after a period of quarantine.

Southeastern tweeted that Jack is believed to be a pet and thanked Twitter users for “all for your concerns for its welfare (and, of course, your quacking puns!)”

“Hope it hasn’t missed the last train – otherwise it will have to get up at the quack of dawn to get the next one,” one person responded.

