UK willing to supply jets to allies so they can send fighter planes to Ukraine

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks during a United With Ukraine vigil, to mark one year of war in Ukraine, at Trafalgar Square, London

Britain is prepared to supply fighter jets to eastern European allies to enable them to release their Soviet-era planes to Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace said backfilling allies with the UK’s jets to free up their own would be a quicker way to bolster Kyiv’s defences than providing them with British Typhoons.

His comments came on Friday as Rishi Sunak prepared to lead the nation in a minute’s silence to mark a year of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s all-out assault on his neighbour.

Britain announced a new package of sanctions, imposing an export ban on every piece of equipment Russia has been found using on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will use a call with G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, to “move faster” in arming Volodymyr Zelensky’s resistance against the invasion.

Britain will be training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard jets but allies have been reluctant to release the modern warplanes requested by the Ukrainian President.

Mr Wallace told Times Radio “the other quick way that Ukraine can benefit from fighter jets is for those countries in Europe that have Russian Soviet fighter jets – MiG 29s or Su-24s – if they wish to donate we can use our fighter jets to backfill and provide security for them as a result”.

“They are already configured to fight in a Nato way, where of course Ukraine isn’t,” he said.

Mr Wallace said the UK is taking steps to rebuild its munitions stockpiles that have been depleted by the war and have “borne the brunt of defence cuts” in recent decades.

“We have now started to place orders to replenish them and where we haven’t placed orders we have started the work to make sure we have the supply chain or find alternative sources,” he told Sky News.

Mr Wallace said the Russian army was suffering “huge losses” on the battlefield for very little territorial gain and will sacrifice a growing number of troops to satisfy Mr Putin’s demands.

“It will move effectively to a meat-grinder approach where it just keeps sacrificing its own soldiers for the vanity of the Kremlin,” he told Times Radio.

On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting & fighting. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory! pic.twitter.com/oInWvssjOI — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2023

“That’s why we see huge losses amongst the Russian army and only gains – where we see gains – in metres not miles.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced the internationally co-ordinated new package of sanctions.

Export bans have been extended to include hundreds of goods, including aircraft parts, radio equipment and electronic components that can be used by the Russian military industrial complex.

The UK also sanctioned senior executives at the Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, as well as bosses at Russia’s two largest defence companies and four banks.

Ukrainian troops and their UK military instructors (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Cleverly said: “Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia but they cannot do it alone. That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win.

“Today we are sanctioning the elites who run Putin’s key industries and committing to prohibit the export to Russia of every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield.”

In the virtual G7 meeting, Mr Sunak will urge his fellow world leaders to “move faster” in arming Ukraine’s troops as the battle against Mr Putin’s forces continues.

“For Ukraine to win this war – and to accelerate that day – they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence,” Mr Sunak was expected to say.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside 10 Downing Street with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The coming weeks will be difficult for Ukraine, but they will also be difficult for Russia. They are over-reaching once again. So now is the time to support Ukraine’s plan to rearm, regroup, and push forward.”

The UK remains a prominent supporter of Kyiv, with the Government announcing earlier this year that Britain would be the first country to supply tanks to its armed forces.

But fears remain that the war could continue for at least another year, even as Ukraine insists that further support and weaponry can help bring the conflict to a conclusion.

The Penshaw Monument near Sunderland flooded with blue and yellow lights during the night to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the conflict (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At the G7 meeting, Mr Sunak is expected to urge other nations to supply longer-range weapons to Kyiv, while also repeating his offer of British support to countries able to provide planes.

Mr Sunak, who will also host members of the Ukrainian armed forces in Downing Street as well as ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, will hang a blue and yellow wreath on the door of No 10 accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.

“As we mark one year since a full-scale war broke out on our continent, I urge everyone to reflect on the courage and bravery of our Ukrainian friends who, every hour since, have fought heroically for their country,” he said.

“I am proud that the UK has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine through this horrific conflict. As I stand with brave Ukrainian soldiers outside Downing Street today, my thoughts will be with all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend freedom and return peace to Europe.”

A part-destroyed business tower in Kyiv, ahead of the first anniversary (Aaron Chown/PA)

In Ukraine, soldiers are braced for a Russian spring offensive.

But Mr Putin’s original plan of taking the country in only a matter of days failed, with a vast amount of the current fighting centring around the battle for the east of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson, who was prime minister when the war began and when few believed Ukraine could hold out against Russia, has become a vocal advocate of the need to send fighter jets to the Ukrainians.

“Now is the time to give President Zelensky the tools the Ukrainians need to finish the job,” he said.

“The last year has taught us that sooner or later, the West gives the Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice – sooner or later – let’s make it sooner, for the sake of Ukraine and the world.

“A swift Ukrainian victory is the humane, compassionate and economically sensible outcome.”

In New York, Mr Cleverly will tell a special session of the UN Security Council that support for Ukraine cannot be “time-limited”.

Some 461 paper angels, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, hang from the roof ahead of an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)

The Foreign Secretary will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, as well as UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a non-binding resolution, backed by 141 nations, calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and demanding the withdrawal of its forces.

In the UK, politicians have been united on the need to stand with Ukraine.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the country’s support “is as firm and unstinting today as it was on that dark day one year ago”.

“As we mark this solemn anniversary and look ahead to the coming months, we must do the same. Regardless of what other political disagreements we may have, we stand in lockstep with the Government on this issue,” he said.