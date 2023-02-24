Rail union calls for Caledonian Sleeper to be taken into public ownership

Caledonian Sleeper

A leading rail workers’ union is calling on the Scottish Government to take the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it expects a decision next week on who will operate the service between Inverness and London from this summer.

It is currently operated by private company Serco.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “We have pressured the Scottish Government alongside politicians and others to do the right thing and take Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership.