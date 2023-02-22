Notification Settings

Police officer shot in Co Tyrone

Published: Last Updated:

The officer was shot in Omagh on Wednesday evening, security sources have said.

Police Stock

A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

The officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

It is understood the officer was not on duty when they were attacked.

They have been taken to hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.

