Police officer shot in Co Tyrone

A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

The officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

It is understood the officer was not on duty when they were attacked.

They have been taken to hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

Terrible news of a police officer being shot in Omagh this evening.Shot in front of young people at football coaching session.Despicable, cowardly action.No place in society for this. — Tom Elliott MLA (@TB_Elliott) February 22, 2023

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.