Man who said he identified as female jailed for sexual assault in station toilet

Ian Bullock, 39, of Stratford Road, Birmingham, was jailed for 16 months for one count of sexual assault (British Transport Police/PA)

A “dangerous individual” who said he identified as a woman in an attempt to justify a sexual assault in a train station toilet has been jailed.

Ian Bullock attacked the woman in the toilets of Birmingham New Street station on March 21 last year as she washed her hands, after he entered the female toilets while wearing a hi-vis vest at around 7am.

After his victim left a cubicle, Bullock, 39, moved towards her and bent down, before sexually assaulting the woman, the British Transport Police (BTP) said on Tuesday.

The woman challenged Bullock and he left in silence, before attempting to disguise himself by taking off the hi-vis vest and placing a beanie hat on.

The attack happened at Birmingham New Street station in March 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

BTP officers were called and later arrested him at the scene.

During a police interview, Bullock claimed that the reason he was in the toilets was that he now identified as female.

On December 12 last year, Bullock, of Stratford Road, Birmingham, was convicted of one count of sexual assault at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.

On February 7 at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Heidi Kubik KC jailed Bullock for 16 months.

Detective Inspector Ian Wright said: “Bullock is a dangerous individual who deliberately changed his clothing that morning in order to loiter in the female toilets undetected and launch this vile, pre-meditated assault on the victim in a space she had every right to feel safe in.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim, who faced with an unimaginably awful situation immediately challenged Bullock and reported what had happened to station staff – meaning officers were able to arrive quickly and arrest him at the scene.

“We are absolutely determined to root out sexual offending from the railway network and in this case, Bullock deserves every day of the prison sentence he’s been handed.

“If you ever experience or witness such behaviour when travelling, you can text us discreetly on 61016 or call 999 in an emergency.”

Bullock was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and made to sign on to the sex offenders’ register for the same period.