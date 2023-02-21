Notification Settings

Liz Truss re-selected as Tory general election candidate

UK NewsPublished:

The former Prime Minister will fight a fifth campaign as candidate for South West Norfolk.

Liz Truss

Liz Truss has been formally re-selected by the South West Norfolk Conservative Association as their candidate for the next general election.

After a meeting of party members in Swaffham, the former prime minister said she was “delighted” to have been chosen to fight a fifth campaign in the constituency.

“Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together,” she tweeted.

After the collapse of her chaotic 49-day premiership, Ms Truss recently returned to the political fray with a hawkish speech warning of the threat from China.

She was previously criticised for a 4,000-word newspaper article in which she blamed the failure of her government on a powerful left-wing “economic establishment”.

