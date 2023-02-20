Police say Mackenzie Crook’s missing sister-in-law ‘may have crossed busy road’

Laurel Aldridge missing

Police searching for the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook believe she may have crossed busy roads since she went missing.

The British actor, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, said the family were “obviously really worried”.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, was reported missing from her home in Walberton, in the Arundel area of West Sussex, on Tuesday, February 14.

Speaking to ITV, Mr Crook said the disappearance of his sister-in-law, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was “very out of character”.

Mackenzie Crook has appealed for any information about his missing sister-in-law (PA)

Sussex Police said it may have information which could place her last known location, and to reach this destination Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We are continuing to pursue multiple lines of enquiry and would thank any members of the public who have provided information to us so far.

“I am urging people who were driving in this area or near to this area to review their dashcam footage to see if there is anyone who matches Laurel’s description.

“We have a dedicated officer who is in contact with Laurel’s family and will continue to support them throughout this investigation.”

Laurel Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29 (Sussex Police/PA)

Drivers are asked to report to Sussex Police online or via 101 if there is someone who matches Laurel’s description in their footage.

Mrs Aldridge is described as being around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.