Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after youth stabbed to death

A boy aged 14 has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old male was stabbed to death in a “targeted” attack in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Kings Mill Lane in Huddersfield at just before 4am on Monday to find a boy had suffered serious injuries from a bladed weapon.

Two males aged 37 and 14 were detained and the 17-year-old died in hospital.

A 19-year woman was also arrested in connection with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers are carrying out a number of fast-moving inquiries following a very serious incident in Huddersfield today in which a young man has lost his life.

“We do believe the attack was targeted and are continuing to hold two males in custody for questioning in what has now become a murder inquiry.

“I am appealing for witnesses and information from the public and would like to speak with anyone who saw the attack on the victim or suspicious activity in the Kings Mill Lane area from about 3.40am to 4am today or has any footage which can assist inquiries.”

Detective Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge of Kirklees Police said: “Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team officers are patrolling in the Kings Mill Lane area today to reassure residents and specially trained officers are working to support the victim’s family.

“We do recognise the concern knife crime causes in neighbourhoods and have extensive work ongoing across Kirklees with colleagues, including Operation Jemlock, to reduce this kind of offending and take action against those who carry knives.

“Tackling knife crime remains our number one priority in the district and all necessary resources are being employed to achieve it.”

Anyone who has information or footage which could assist inquiries is asked to contact HMET on 101 or by using the wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat service, quoting log 0138 of February 20.