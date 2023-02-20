Body found in river is missing mother Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley

A body found in a river has been identified as missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley, police have said.

The body was found on Sunday morning in the River Wyre in Lancashire, around a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.

(PA Graphics)

Ms Bulley’s family were informed following the discovery of the body and while Lancashire Police began identification procedures.

Speaking at a press briefing at police headquarters on Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson confirmed the body had been identified as Ms Bulley.

He said: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s.

“We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

In a statement, Ms Bulley’s family said she was “the centre of our world” adding they would “never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us”.

The family said: “We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.”

Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA)

It is understood that a man and a woman discovered the body and called police.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers were called to the River Wyre close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body,” a statement said.

The body was found on a stretch of the river just past a slight bend, a mile or so outside the village, close to where a tree had fallen on its side half in and half outside the water, with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.

Police activity at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Sunday (Jason Roberts/PA)

Police had earlier erected a tent and cordoned off the lane while police divers were called in, but the road was reopened around three hours later once the body was recovered.

On Monday morning, police officers and community support officers were in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

The investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance has attracted widespread speculation as well as criticism of the police response.

Police officers walk past flowers and yellow ribbons tied to a bridge for Nicola Bulley over the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, where police recovered a body on Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The force came under fire after making Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and perimenopause public three weeks after she vanished.

In a press conference on Wednesday, they revealed the mother-of-two was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after Mr Ansell reported her disappearance, “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities”.

They later added in a statement that Ms Bulley, from Inskip in Lancashire, had stopped taking her HRT medication.