Beloved victims of Keyham massacre will be greatly missed

Plymouth incident

The four adults and one child killed by Jake Davison in August 2021 were described as loved and missed by their families.

Pen portraits of Maxine Davison, 51, Sophie Martyn, three, her father Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were read at their inquests.

– Maxine Davison, 51

Maxine Davison was described as a “breezy, brilliantly quirky, firecracker of a mum” to her children Zoe, Josh and Jake.

She was remembered as reserved and quiet but also creative, adventurous and an “independent free-spirited soul”.

The mother-of-three worked as a volunteer due to her caring commitments to Jake, who had autism, and she was “absolutely devoted” to him, her family said.

– Sophie Martyn, three

Sophie was a “typical redhead, who was in charge, fierce and unwavering”, her mother Rebecca Martyn said.

The little girl had taken her favourite toy buggy, which she had placed a teddy in, with her as she walked with father Lee in Biddick Drive on August 12 in 2021.

She enjoyed dressing up as characters from the Disney film Frozen, the inquest was told.

– Lee Martyn, 43

Lee Martyn was a “family man” who loved being a “fun dad”, building dens and watching films with his children Sophie and Cayden.

The devoted husband, who married wife Rebecca in September 2009, trained as a carpenter/fitter and worked for a local yacht manufacturer.

Mr Martyn, described as “utterly adored” by his children, was an Everton supporter who was himself a talented footballer.

– Stephen Washington, 59

Stephen Washington was a full-time carer for his disabled wife Sheila, who he had been married to for almost 40 years.

The father-of-four, also a grandfather, was an animal lover who was walking his two dogs, husky-cross Poppy and husky Drift on the evening of August 12.

Stephen Washington was killed as he walked his dogs (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

His wife said she was still finding it hard to come to terms with his death, adding: “Never could I imagine losing him in such a horrendous circumstance.”

– Kate Shepherd, 66

Kate Shepherd and husband John had just celebrated their ruby wedding anniversary when she died and had become grandparents for the first time a few weeks before.

She was described as a “vibrantly courageous artist, a fiercely protective mother, a loyal wife, a kind friend, and a great aunty”.