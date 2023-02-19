William and Kate told of Queen’s support for Bafta at 2023 awards ceremony

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 â Arrivals â London

The Prince and Princess of Wales received a warm welcome as they arrived at the 2023 Bafta awards ceremony and were told of the late Queen’s support for the academy.

William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), and Kate shook hands with representatives and spoke about their work at the event in London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen dress, which she has been seen in before, with black gloves and gold earrings.

The couple met Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar, chief executive Jane Millichip and chairwoman of the Bafta film committee Anna Higgs ahead of the ceremony.

They were told how the Queen had been a “supporter” of the arts, and a feature praising the late monarch’s patronage of the industry was shown to guests during the show.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

William told the leaders they were doing a “great job” and nodded as Ms Higgs spoke of how important it was to pursue “diversity” in the industry.

During the ceremony, a video was presented by Dame Helen Mirren, who played the Queen in the 2006 biopic, showing footage of the late monarch supporting the academy.

Dame Helen said: “Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly – bring us together and unite us through a story.