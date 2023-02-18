Notification Settings

Wednesday’s jackpot an estimated £5.3 million after no Saturday winner

UK NewsPublished:

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 35, 49, 52, 53, 58 – and the bonus ball was 29.

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot is an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped the top prize on Saturday.

Set of balls 2 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

No one matched all six main numbers to win the jackpot but three ticket-holders matched five out of six along with the bonus ball to bag £1 million each.

Some 46 players got five out of six alone to win £1,750 each.

There was no winner of the top prize of £350,000 in the Lotto HotPicks, which had the same numbers as for the Lotto draw.

But two players matched four out of five numbers to scoop £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 05, 11, 19, 34, 36 and the Thunderball number was 06.

No players matched five numbers plus the Thunderball to bag the top prize, but one matched five to scoop £5,000.

