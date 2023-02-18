Labour pledges town centre patrols and new powers to tackle antisocial behaviour

As Director of Public Prosecutions, I was tough on criminals and put victims and their families first.

As Prime Minister, I’ll do the same.

The next Labour government will deliver 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and PCSOs.

Safer communities. Safer streets. Safer homes. https://t.co/LtxKIvfh4w

