Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former US president Jimmy Carter getting home hospice care

UK NewsPublished:

The 39th president will ‘spend his remaining time at home’, according to the Carter Centre.

Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter

Former US president Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care, the Carter Centre has said.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Mr Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention”.

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers”.

Mr Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th US president when he defeated former president Gerald Ford in 1976.

He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News