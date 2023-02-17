What the papers say – February 17

British newspapers

The papers focus on the search for Nicola Bulley, Brexit and the country’s lack of sleep.

The Daily Express and Metro cover Mrs Bulley’s family demanding an end to the “appalling” rumours about her, while The Sun repeats the call for her to “come home”.

Tomorrow's front page: Nicola Bulley's family plea for end to 'appalling' speculation over her private life

Tomorrow's Paper Today — JUST FOCUS ON FINDING NIKKI — Family hit out at speculation over missing mum's personal life

On tomorrow's front page: Nicola Bulley's family reveal hopes she's still alive and beg for her to contact missing people's charity

The Daily Mail has been told the Home Secretary has “concern” about how Lancashire Constabulary have investigated the disappearance.

The Prime Minister has flown to Belfast to sell his Brexit deal to the Democratic Unionist Party, reports The Times and the Daily Telegraph, with the Financial Times adding that Rishi Sunak will head to Munich tomorrow to settle the “damaging” row with EU leaders.

Friday's TIMES: "Sunak holds Belfast talks to sell his Brexit deal"

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak flies in to hold last-ditch Brexit push'

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday February 17

The Royal College of Nursing will allow A&E, intensive care and cancer nurses to join the picket line for the first time from March 1 to 3, according to The Independent.

Friday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "A&E crisis: Now nurses to strike for 48 hours"

The i reports MPs and campaigners have called for British Gas owner Centrica to use its record profit to compensate vulnerable families forced on to prepayment energy meters.

Friday's front page: Call for 'obscene' energy profits to compensate victims of prepay meter scandal

“How can this be right?” asks the Daily Mirror, as it covers Centrica’s profits alongside the story of an 82-year-old pensioner who will raid his funeral fund to pay his gas bill after it quadrupled.