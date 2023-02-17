Strikes involving university support staff called off

Antisemitic incidents at British universities

Strikes due to take place over the next two weeks involving university support staff have been called off.

Unions issued a joint statement with the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) following talks at the conciliation service Acas.

Unions said there has been an agreement from the employers to give more money to the lowest paid in higher education and undertake a review of salary grades of all staff.

Both sides have agreed to further talks to discuss the grading issue, as well as other concerns including zero-hours contracts.

Unison’s head of education Mike Short said: “Improving the wages of the lowest paid university employees is a crucial step. Cleaners, domestic staff and others at the bottom of the pay scales have been in dire need of help.

“The pay structure in the sector has been unfit for purpose for years, with far too many staff earning just the minimum wage with little chance to progress in their careers.