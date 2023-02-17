Mourners wear purple at funeral for teenager Holly Newton

The coffin of Holly Newton is carried into Hexham Abbey

Hundreds of mourners wore purple in tribute to 15-year-old Holly Newton, who was fatally stabbed in the street in Northumberland.

Her funeral took place at historic Hexham Abbey three weeks after she was attacked nearby.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with her murder.

A copy of the order of service at the funeral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Holly, a keen dancer, could be shy but overcame her self-consciousness when performing in front of hundreds of people, mourners at the service were told.

Her mother Micala Trussler paid tribute to her oldest daughter, telling the congregation: “Some people are just too good for this world.”

The funeral cortege brought Hexham to a halt as hundreds watched her white coffin being pulled in a glass-sided carriage by four purple-plumed black horses.

Flowers in the hearse spelled out “Holly” and “daughter”.

The funeral cortege for Holly Newton leaves Hexham Abbey (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mourners, many of them teenagers, were asked to place a purple heart sticker on a white canvass beside her coffin during the emotional service, demonstrating the love people felt for the schoolgirl.

Both Holly and a separate 16-year-old boy were allegedly stabbed in Hexham on the evening of January 27.

They were taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary where she died as a result of her injuries.

Afterwards her family said: “Holly was such a bright and bubbly girl who was so passionate about her family and many friends.

Mourners leave Hexham Abbey (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“She was a much-loved daughter, grand-daughter, sister, niece and cousin.

“Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people – not just in Hexham – but all over the North East.

“Holly also loved dancing and was so talented – and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.