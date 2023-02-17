Notification Settings

Man admits assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at north London derby

UK NewsPublished:

Ramsdale was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match on January 15.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
A 35-year-old man has admitted assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the north London derby.

Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match on January 15.

Joseph Watts pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court to assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to the playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area.

He also threw four coins towards the pitch.

Watts, of Dalston in Hackney, east London, appeared in person to confirm his name, age and address before entering the pleas.

