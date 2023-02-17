Lancashire Police to conduct internal review into Nicola Bulley investigation

Nicola Bulley missing

Lancashire Police is set to conduct an internal review into the Nicola Bulley investigation.

The force confirmed a date had been set for the review, which will be conducted by their Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.

The announcement comes as police came under fire for what was labelled a “sexist” error when they disclosed information about Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause in a press conference.

Police search teams on the banks of the River Wyre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme she believed the force had made a “dreadful error” in releasing details of the missing mother-of-two’s vulnerabilities.

A source close to the Home Secretary said Suella Braverman was “concerned” and demanded an explanation from police on Thursday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had received a referral from the force regarding the contact officers had with Ms Bulley on January 10 – before she went missing.

In a statement confirming the internal review, a police spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.

“She is also PIP 4 accredited and has attended the national reviewer course.”

Police came under fire for revealing Ms Bulley’s vulnerabilities in a press conference (Peter Powell/PA)

Ms Bulley vanished after dropping off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

She was last seen at 9.10am taking her usual route with her springer spaniel Willow, alongside the River Wyre.

Her phone, still connected to a work call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was found just over 20 minutes later on a bench overlooking the riverbank, with her dog running loose.

Information Commissioner John Edwards said he will be asking Lancashire Police about its decision to disclose Ms Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT.

He said in a statement: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.”

“Given the high-profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course.”

A police Search and Rescue team on the river near to Shard Bridge on the River Wyre (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The force also came under fire from the leader of Wyre Council, who said there were “lessons to be learned”.

Michael Vincent told Sky News people in the village where she vanished have employed an external security company because of interest in the case.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told Times Radio he “was very surprised to see what the police had put out there”, noting he was not sure “why the degree of personal information was necessary”.

Ms Bulley’s family urged people to stop “making wild theories up” about her and called for an end to the “speculation and rumours” about her private life in a statement issued on Thursday.

The decision by the force to reveal details of Ms Bulley’s “vulnerabilities” had earlier been criticised by MPs and campaign groups.

The Conservative police and crime commissioner for Lancashire, Andrew Snowden, said the force was being “as transparent as they can be” following the press conference.

On February 3, the force told the public of its main hypothesis that Ms Bulley had fallen into the River Wyre in a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am on the day she disappeared.