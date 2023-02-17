Flynn says Starmer is ‘selling Labour’s soul’ to enter Downing Street

Stephen Flynn

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said Sir Keir Starmer is “selling the Labour Party’s soul in order to enter Downing Street”.

Ahead of Scottish Labour’s conference in Edinburgh, Stephen Flynn noted that his own party would enter the next general election with “fresh leadership”.

He said only the SNP offered “real change with independence”.

Labour’s is the first conference by a major political party in Scotland since Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation in a press conference on Wednesday.

The SNP are beginning the process of choosing who the next party leader will be.

Mr Flynn said: “At the next general election, the SNP will be the only party in Scotland offering real change with independence – and the only party that can be trusted to stand up for Scotland in the face of Westminster control.

“Scotland deserves better than a damaging choice of two pro-Brexit Tory Prime Ministers – but that is all the Westminster parties have to offer.”

“Keir Starmer is selling the Labour Party’s soul in order to enter Downing Street.

He continued: “Instead of offering meaningful change, he’s turned the Labour Party into a poundshop Tory tribute act that backs Brexit, denies Scottish democracy, and wants to impose Tory cuts and creeping privatisation.

“In contrast, the SNP will enter the next election with fresh leadership and as the only party offering Scotland a choice over our future, a route back to Europe, and the strongest opposition to Westminster cuts.

“The SNP is the main challenger in every Tory-held seat in Scotland.