Rail workers to stage more strikes in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Industrial strike

Rail workers are to stage a series of fresh strikes in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Martine and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on March 16, 18 and 20, and April 1, at 14 train operators.

The union’s members at Network Rail will strike on March 16 and will then launch a ban on overtime.

The RMT accused employers of refusing to put any new offers on the table.

(PA Graphics)

The union, which represents 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operators, rejected offers from employers last week.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the Government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security.

“Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months.

“The Government can settle this dispute easily by unshackling the rail companies.

“However, its stubborn refusal to do so will now mean more strike action across the railway network and a very disruptive overtime ban.