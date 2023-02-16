Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man accused of ‘beheading’ cats found in north London denies animal cruelty

UK NewsPublished:

David Avhanvhondo, 56, is alleged to have mutilated some of the animals between September last year and February.

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court – London
Highbury Corner Magistrates Court – London

A man accused of decapitating a number of cats after around 20 were found dead in public spaces in north London has appeared in court.

David Avhanvhondo, 56, is alleged to have mutilated some of the animals between September last year and February.

It comes after concerns were raised by members of the public following the discovery of a number of dead cats in the vicinity of the Pleydell Estate, Islington.

Plain-clothes Metropolitan Police officers later made an arrest at about 4am on Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty offences.

It is understood that investigators are still working through the reports, with around 20 cats identified so far.

According to the charges, Avhanvhondo allegedly “caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely cats, by an act, namely cutting their faces off and decapitating them”.

He is also accused of carrying out a prohibited procedure on a protected animal contrary to the Animal Welfare Act  2006.

On Monday, Avhanvhondo, of King Square, London, attended Highbury Magistrates’ Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to both counts.

He is due to appear at the same court for a further hearing on February 28.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News