Police arrest man, 20, over machete attack at pub which left three injured

A police cordon outside a pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow, east London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a machete attack on three people at a pub in north-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident at The Duke pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow.

Officers were called to the pub at around 8.16pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing involving a machete and found three men inside all with stab wounds.

The men, aged between 27 and 42, were taken to hospital in east London but their injuries have been confirmed as non-life threatening.

Officers found the 20-year-old man with stab wounds in nearby Shernhall Street. He was taken to hospital where he was subsequently arrested.

He remains in hospital.

Detective Inspector Laura Crump, from the local policing team in Waltham Forest, said: “Our investigation is making good progress but we still need any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I know this incident has caused significant concern in the community and I would like to reiterate that we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6988/13Feb or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.